Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,692 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 427.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 844,406 shares of company stock worth $129,339,482 over the last three months. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,828,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,100,980. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $276.38. The company has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on COIN shares. Raymond James upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $115.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.52.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

