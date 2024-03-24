Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE MCO traded down $7.98 on Friday, hitting $387.64. 495,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,015. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.51 and a 200 day moving average of $361.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $285.13 and a twelve month high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Featured Articles

