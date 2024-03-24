Achain (ACT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $315,169.16

Achain (ACT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $315,169.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001957 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001923 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001642 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

