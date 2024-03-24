Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Adicet Bio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.78) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

ACET has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ ACET opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92. Adicet Bio has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,526,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,063,261.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adicet Bio by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

