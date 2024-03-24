Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.36. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Emissions Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vitol Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $951,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 43,610 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

