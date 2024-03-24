aelf (ELF) Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. aelf has a total market capitalization of $448.26 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00000940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001661 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000664 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,947,795 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.