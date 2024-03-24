Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.87

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.87 ($1.16) and traded as low as GBX 87.10 ($1.11). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 569,383 shares traded.

Aew Uk Reit Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £141.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,118.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Aew Uk Reit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Aew Uk Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,000.00%.

Aew Uk Reit Company Profile

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

