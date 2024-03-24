Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.12.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Air Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Air Canada

Air Canada Stock Performance

AC stock opened at C$18.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.41. Air Canada has a one year low of C$16.04 and a one year high of C$26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.05 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9504132 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Air Canada

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.