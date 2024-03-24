Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Price Performance
NASDAQ AIRG opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Airgain has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69.
Insider Transactions at Airgain
In other news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 96,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,814 shares of company stock worth $122,510 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
