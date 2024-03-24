Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stake Boosted by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 245.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,144,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 2,950,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,729,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,658,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,083,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,709,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,143,000 after purchasing an additional 865,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.90. 2,372,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,394. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.99. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

