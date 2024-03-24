Algorand Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.06 billion and approximately $57.89 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.61 or 0.00082413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00017458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008009 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,073,988,541 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.