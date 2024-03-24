Algorand Trading Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $2.05 billion and approximately $58.08 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00081592 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00009995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00021892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,073,991,245 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

