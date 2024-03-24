Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 123.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 153.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.50.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total transaction of $656,059.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,354.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 0.9 %

ALLE stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.12. 352,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.