ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALLETE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALLETE

ALLETE Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ALLETE by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the first quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in ALLETE by 11.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.19 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. ALLETE has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.21 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is presently 65.58%.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.