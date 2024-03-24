Allred Capital Management LLC Acquires 970 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,254,000 after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 36,886 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 41,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $89.73 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

