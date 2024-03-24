Allred Capital Management LLC Buys 300 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $88.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

