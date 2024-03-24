Allred Capital Management LLC Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.5% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,539,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after buying an additional 1,188,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $352.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.26. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

