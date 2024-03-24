Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

