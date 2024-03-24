Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $458,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after purchasing an additional 791,710 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.9% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 217.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 398,051 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,524,000 after purchasing an additional 272,557 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $179.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

