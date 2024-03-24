Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $864,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSPT. Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

RSPT opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

