Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
