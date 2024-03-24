Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 22.82.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the period.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

