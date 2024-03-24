Alphatec’s (ATEC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $25.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.43. Alphatec has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

In other Alphatec news, Director Evan Bakst bought 15,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Tyson Eliot Marshall sold 11,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $157,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 305,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bakst purchased 15,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245 over the last ninety days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphatec

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $28,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $49,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,126 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

