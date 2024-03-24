Altice USA’s (ATUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Altice USA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Altice USA stock opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.65. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 514.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,106,315 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 163.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 16,024,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Altice USA by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074,653 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 3,035.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,822,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth $13,667,000. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

