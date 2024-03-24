Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth $3,128,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 41,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,870,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,076,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

