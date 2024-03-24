AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

DIT opened at $193.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.51. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. CM Management LLC raised its position in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AMCON Distributing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

