American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:AWK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.75. 906,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,712. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

