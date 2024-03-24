Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Position Reduced by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 2.9% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $35,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $5.57 on Friday, hitting $430.16. The company had a trading volume of 445,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,665. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $437.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $400.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $422.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total transaction of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,731,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

