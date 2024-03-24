Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.18

Amerisur Resources plc (LON:AMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.18 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 19.18 ($0.24). Amerisur Resources shares last traded at GBX 19.18 ($0.24), with a volume of 4,817,237 shares trading hands.
Amerisur Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of £241.31 million and a P/E ratio of -47.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 19.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.18.
Amerisur Resources Company Profile
Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
