Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Boosted by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 296.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $276.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.92. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.