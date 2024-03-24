AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.21. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

