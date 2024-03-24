Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

AMPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amplitude from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Amplitude in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Amplitude from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.20.

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $11.30 on Thursday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 27.73% and a negative net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $42,074.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Neeraj Agrawal sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $418,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 327,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,740.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $42,074.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,429.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 198,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amplitude by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

