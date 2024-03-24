Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Analog Devices by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $193.51. 2,104,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,769. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.70 and a 200 day moving average of $184.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $226.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.