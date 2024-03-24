Analysts Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Target Price at C$64.15

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$64.15.

EIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

TSE EIF opened at C$49.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.49 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.2187295 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 99.62%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

