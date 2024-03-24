Analysts Set Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target at $83.89

Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PZZA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 731.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,949 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA stock opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Free Report

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.