Analysts Set WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $227.08

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $227.08.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total value of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $72,071.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,350.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock worth $14,708,896 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in WEX by 74.7% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX opened at $233.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.54 and a 200 day moving average of $196.92. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $239.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

