Analysts Set World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Price Target at $25.25

Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other World Kinect news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $487,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in World Kinect by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in World Kinect by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in World Kinect by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in World Kinect by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of World Kinect by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

WKC opened at $26.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.30. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that World Kinect will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

