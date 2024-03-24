Analyzing Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Free Report) and CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Adit EdTech Acquisition and CSG Systems International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A CSG Systems International 0 1 4 0 2.80

CSG Systems International has a consensus price target of $63.40, indicating a potential upside of 24.90%. Given CSG Systems International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CSG Systems International is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A CSG Systems International $1.17 billion 1.28 $66.25 million $2.19 23.18

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and CSG Systems International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CSG Systems International has higher revenue and earnings than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Adit EdTech Acquisition and CSG Systems International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -6.44% CSG Systems International 5.67% 27.67% 6.63%

Risk & Volatility

Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSG Systems International has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of CSG Systems International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of CSG Systems International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CSG Systems International beats Adit EdTech Acquisition on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Adit Edtech Sponsor, LLC.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc. The company also provides a public SaaS-based revenue management and payments platform. In addition, it offers managed services; and professional services to implement, configure, and maintain its solutions, as well as licenses various solutions, such as mediation, partner management, rating, and charging. Further, the company provides operational services, including infrastructure management comprised of hardware, application, and environmental management; application configuration management, such as configuration development, release, and deployment; and business operations management, which includes event processing, revenue management, and settlement. It serves retail, financial services, healthcare, insurance, and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.