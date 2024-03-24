Anyswap (ANY) Price Hits $7.01

Anyswap (ANY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. One Anyswap token can now be purchased for $7.01 or 0.00010667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $130.62 million and approximately $557.57 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 7.08610559 USD and is down -8.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $514.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

