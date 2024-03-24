Appian’s (APPN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Appian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. Appian has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $8,283,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,290,304 shares in the company, valued at $210,096,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

