Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $210.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,618. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.69. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.83.

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.