Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 2,108 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PCAR. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.35.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

