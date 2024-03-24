Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires 6,079 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $7,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after purchasing an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 416,799 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $11,557,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Solano Wealth Management Inc. now owns 388,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OMFL stock opened at $53.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.2461 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

