Archford Capital Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Defiance Quantum ETF (NYSEARCA:QTUM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Defiance Quantum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Defiance Quantum ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA QTUM opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.04 and a 12-month high of $63.37. The firm has a market cap of $204.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.15.
About Defiance Quantum ETF
