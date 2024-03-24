Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 13,093 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,194 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $72.36.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

