Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 31,033 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 2.1% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $11,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 305,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,136.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 126,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF opened at $35.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $35.61.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

