Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 104,142 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 104,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 144,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

