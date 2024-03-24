Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Workday by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $17,407,105.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,362,183.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total value of $17,407,105.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,362,183.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,484 shares of company stock worth $111,121,141. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $277.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.18. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

