Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 106.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBDX opened at $24.79 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

