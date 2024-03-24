Archford Capital Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 13,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM opened at $307.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.17 and a 200-day moving average of $250.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.58 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $298.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,296 shares of company stock worth $326,477,726 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

