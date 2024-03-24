Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,955,023,000 after buying an additional 133,061 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,615,185,000 after buying an additional 1,755,276 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,932,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,136,986,000 after buying an additional 39,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,344,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $931,965,000 after purchasing an additional 115,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $887,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $281.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $284.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors lowered General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

